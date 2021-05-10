State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 491,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 109,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

