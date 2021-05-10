Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,202 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

