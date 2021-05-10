Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Linde worth $96,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 112,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $301.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day moving average is $260.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.87.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.