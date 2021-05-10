Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 143,156 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. 157,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,190,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

