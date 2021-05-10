Davis Rea LTD. Invests $1.44 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. 42,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.