W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

