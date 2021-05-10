Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,231. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

