Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after buying an additional 826,989 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,552,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 953,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,369,064. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

