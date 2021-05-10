Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 505 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

