Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $487.22. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,502. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $488.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

