Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,935,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

