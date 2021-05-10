Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.25. 47,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,275. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

