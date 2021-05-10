Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,439 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,439 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $42,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $99.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

