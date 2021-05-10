Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.81.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.44 on Monday, reaching $288.80. 19,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,671. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

