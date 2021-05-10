Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 11,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

