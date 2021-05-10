iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.53. 533,256 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

