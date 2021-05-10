Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. 132,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

