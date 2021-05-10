ACG Wealth Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,707 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

