ACG Wealth Sells 1,311 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.65. 76,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,396. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

