Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $61.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $59.80 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $237.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $247,866 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. THB Asset Management lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,933. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

