Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

