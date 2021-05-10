EOS Trading Up 58.8% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00018058 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $10.04 billion and $6.73 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,029,428,053 coins and its circulating supply is 953,260,975 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

