COVIR.IO One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.54 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $43.54 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.94 or 0.00214265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 149.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00751108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00244993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.59 or 0.01206610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.27 or 0.00743020 BTC.

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

