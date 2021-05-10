L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.