Trias (old) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Trias (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Trias (old) has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias (old) has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias (old) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

Trias (old) (TRY) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias (old)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trias (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.