Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.60

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $126.42, with a volume of 13057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.94.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

