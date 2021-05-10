Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.35

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 84 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.