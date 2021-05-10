Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,831. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

