Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.64

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,427,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

