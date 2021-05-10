The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $184.29 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002520 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $184.29 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.65 or 0.00805417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.85 or 0.09169485 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

