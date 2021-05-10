Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.13

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.