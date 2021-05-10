Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE BTE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.76. 3,350,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,248. The company has a market cap of C$992.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

