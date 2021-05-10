Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Properties traded as high as $110.53 and last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 6203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXP. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

