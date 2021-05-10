Excalibur Management Corp Has $409,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Excalibur Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,594. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

