Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. 194,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,162. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

