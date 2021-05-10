First Pacific Financial Sells 2,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.31. 493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.70.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.