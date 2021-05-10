First Pacific Financial Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,671. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 365.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

