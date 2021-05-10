iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 176,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.88. 19,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,403. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

