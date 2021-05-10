55I LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $53,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. 2,324,748 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

