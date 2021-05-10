Torray LLC Acquires New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

BPMC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,891. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.18. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

