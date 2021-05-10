Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Lessened by Torray LLC

Torray LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 63.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Omnicell by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

