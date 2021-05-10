Torray LLC Boosts Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.86. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,587. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Truist increased their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

