Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 61,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 180,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,206.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,933.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.