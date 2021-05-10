Markel Corp Has $111.96 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Markel Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Markel Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $111,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

LOW stock opened at $208.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.