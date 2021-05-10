State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $65,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. 84,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

