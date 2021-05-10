Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,786 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $76.21. 523,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,059. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

