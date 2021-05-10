Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,653 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.49. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.29 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

