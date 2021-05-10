Oxler Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $719,910. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

AMGN stock opened at $254.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

