Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

