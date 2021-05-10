Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is DDD Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.76 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.16.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

